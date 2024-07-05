Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,198.19

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,198.19 ($15.16) and traded as low as GBX 1,100 ($13.91). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($14.55), with a volume of 6,003 shares changing hands.

Churchill China Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,150.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,198.40.

Churchill China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share. This is an increase from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,142.86%.

Insider Activity

Churchill China Company Profile

In other news, insider Robin George Williams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,247 ($15.77) per share, for a total transaction of £12,470 ($15,772.83). In related news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,113 ($14.08), for a total value of £779,100 ($985,454.09). Also, insider Robin George Williams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,247 ($15.77) per share, with a total value of £12,470 ($15,772.83). Corporate insiders own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Featured Stories

