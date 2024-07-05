Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $21.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,646,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after acquiring an additional 213,593 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,323,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

