CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CI&T has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.13.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in CI&T by 23.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

