Citigroup Trims Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Target Price to $43.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forestar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

FOR stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 3,210 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 3,210 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 104.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $679,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

