Citigroup Trims Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Target Price to $125.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TOL. Argus lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 121.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 21.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

