City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.03

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $4.90. City Office REIT shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 61,242 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

City Office REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $195.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

