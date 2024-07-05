CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 3.3%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 5,990,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 32,721,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 952.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,135 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

