Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,361,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,584,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $225.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

