ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 20.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of CEM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. 9,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,151. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

