Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,725 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $2,781,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.26. 4,906,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,392,467. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

