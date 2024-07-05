Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $382.77. 616,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,260. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $382.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.79.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.