Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 133,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSE:RNP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.68. 75,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,355. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

