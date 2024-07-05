Coin98 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.83 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $117.74 million and $20.83 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001737 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000107 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,222,107 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

