Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $224.94

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $224.94, but opened at $213.48. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $211.88, with a volume of 1,363,408 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,516 shares of company stock worth $73,051,856 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,094 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $13,521,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

