Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 66,549 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 146.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,549 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 99,192 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 235,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. 61,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,040. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

