Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in nVent Electric by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 116,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 564,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

