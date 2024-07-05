Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,213. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $69.20 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.