Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.19% of Barings Participation Investors worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,516. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

