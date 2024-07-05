Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,187,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after purchasing an additional 188,138 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after buying an additional 102,254 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,885,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after buying an additional 52,964 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,616,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,306,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 157,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,380. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.28.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

