Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.47.

Charter Communications stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.79. The stock had a trading volume of 226,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,534. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

