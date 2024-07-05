Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,026 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $107.30 and a one year high of $151.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

