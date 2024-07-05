Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.66% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Legacy Trust grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,089 shares during the period.

Shares of PTMC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.66. 20,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

