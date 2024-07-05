Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 86,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 127,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

