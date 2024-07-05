Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 418 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,113,000 after purchasing an additional 364,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,926,000 after purchasing an additional 246,622 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. 528,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,363. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.41 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.21.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.