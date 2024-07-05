Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,812 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 314,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 279,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,948 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 53,162 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,965. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $961.90 million, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.89 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

