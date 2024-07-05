Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,777 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,616,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $4,663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,015,000 after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. 68,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

