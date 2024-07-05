Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 712.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 104,193 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,467,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after buying an additional 607,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,042,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 411,405 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 425.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 312,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 252,772 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

EWA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 401,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,138. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.