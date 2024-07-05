Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF remained flat at $48.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 109,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,448. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

