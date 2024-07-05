Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,621 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Cameco stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. 969,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

