Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $192,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XFEB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (XFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

