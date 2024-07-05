Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Up 6.5% in June

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCUGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCU shares. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $796.75 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

