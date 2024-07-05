Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,374 ($30.03).

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.36) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Compass Group news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,176 ($27.52) per share, with a total value of £60,928 ($77,065.52). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPG opened at GBX 2,161 ($27.33) on Friday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,940.50 ($24.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,332 ($29.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,769.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,223.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,196.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,769.23%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

