Concordium (CCD) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Concordium has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $28.58 million and $964,828.65 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,263,696,221 coins and its circulating supply is 9,666,438,521 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

