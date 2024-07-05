Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 186 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

TD traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. 2,263,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

