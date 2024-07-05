Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 186 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.9 %
TD traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. 2,263,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $66.15.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Further Reading
