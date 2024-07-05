Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 1,953 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. 1,460,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,885. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

