Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $3.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,157. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

