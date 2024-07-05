Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $818,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.58. 3,475,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

