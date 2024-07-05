Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases Shares of 20,956 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $98.15. 1,411,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,946. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.96. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

