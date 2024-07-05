Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPHD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $227.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

