Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,017,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,859,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,012,000 after buying an additional 278,369 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,078,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,549,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,481. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $108.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

