Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 12,007 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.62. 148,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,083. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

