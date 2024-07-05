Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 1,671 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

IJR traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,931. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

