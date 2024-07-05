Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 3.5 %

Constellation Brands stock traded up $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,880. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.97. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.11.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

