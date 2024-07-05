Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.50-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE STZ opened at $250.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.00. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.