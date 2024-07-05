Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ traded up $7.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.12. 1,415,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,661. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.11.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

