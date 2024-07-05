Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Trading Down 3%

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.06. 9,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 95,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTNM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Get Contineum Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTNM

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($3.02). Research analysts expect that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Contineum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.