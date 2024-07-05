Cormac J. Twomey Sells 400 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $25,284.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 1,005.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

