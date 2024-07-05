Cormac J. Twomey Sells 400 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $25,284.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 1,005.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

