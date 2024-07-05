Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $5.78 or 0.00010217 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $384.00 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00044089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.