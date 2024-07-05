Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36.
About Credit Suisse Group
