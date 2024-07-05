Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Dana Pizzuti Sells 14,375 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $645,006.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,109.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dana Pizzuti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $434,435.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $639,256.25.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. 572,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $65,088,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,909 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

